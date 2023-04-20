DANNY O. SPARKS, Stacy
Danny O. Sparks, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
GEORGE MUSTAIN, Newport
George Mustain, 76, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 26th at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
GEOVANNY “NAÑI” VEGA, Morehead City
Geovanny “Nañi” Vega, 30, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 22nd, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 324 McCabe Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
WILBUR GOLD BAKER, Beaufort
Wilbur Gold Baker, 92, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21st at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Richard Patterson. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
