Patricia Lawrence Ingram, 66, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 11th at Munden Funeral Home.
Patricia was born on November 17, 1956, to James and Juanita Lawrence. Born and raised in Morehead City, she graduated from West Carteret High School and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Patricia always had a song in her heart and loved being in the choir at church, where she enjoyed her friends and the opportunity to be a part of a beautiful music group.
Many in our community might remember Patricia from her work at the Channel Marker Restaurant. Working as head waitress for 17 years, she was a familiar and friendly face at the iconic meeting place. Patricia later made her way to Sea Striker Fish and Tackle Company where she embarked on a new work journey.
Patricia had a real talent for baking and cooking. Creating delicious cakes and understanding the different ingredients, techniques, and flavors to create amazing dishes that she loved to share with friends and family.
Patricia was a faithful, loving, and devoted wife for 45 years, displaying her strong sense of dedication and respect for her beloved husband, Alan Ray Ingram. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her mother, Juanita L. Lawrence, of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Jean I. Berridge, of Fayetteville; brother-in-law, Everett Ingram and wife Leona, of Beaufort; cousin, Donald Lawrence and wife Marie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, James Cecil “Nook” Lawrence; and her cute little fur baby of 17 years, Deana.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
