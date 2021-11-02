Walter Hubert Willis Jr., 83, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Walter was born on December 11, 1937, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Walter and Juanita Willis. Serving as Postmaster in Morehead City and later in Davis, he was a familiar and friendly face to so many in the Carteret County community.
Walter loved the Lord and lived his life as an example for others. He was a founding member of Open-Door Baptist Church and was also faithfully involved at First Baptist and South Banks Baptist Church where he was an active choir member at all churches. His desire to disciple others was displayed in his service as Deacon and a Royal Ambassador teacher where he was a comforting presence and guide to his church family.
Growing up and living on the Crystal Coast was a perfect for his fishing hobby, being on the water was his peaceful retreat. As an avid athlete and sports fan, he was a committed Redskins and Dodgers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Christian Newman Willis of the home; sons, Mark Willis and wife Georgina Diaz Gomez and Matthew Willis and wife Melanie, all of Morehead City; sister, Betsy Weeks and husband Leroy of Morehead City; and 6 grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in Walter’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
