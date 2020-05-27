Alta L. Willis, 94, of Salter Path, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gales Creek Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Willis was the oldest member of Salter Path United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry W. Rimmer; son, Ted Willis and wife Alice; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Riggs; grandchildren, Jonathan Rimmer, Ted Willis Jr. and husband Stan Williams and Eddie Mullen and wife Kelly; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Layla Mullen; special family, Jim and Faye Barnett and June Willis; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stacy Willis; parents, Frank and Ella Lawrence and James and Sarah Lawrence; sister, Annie May Baysden; brothers, Robert Bobby Lawrence and James Lawrence; son-in-law, John Rimmer; and special niece, Edna Lewis.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Salter Path United Methodist Church. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Willis family while practicing safe measures.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial cards may be sent to the funeral home for the Willis family.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
