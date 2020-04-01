Joseph Tarascio, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
He was buried in Burnsville at the family cemetery on the mountain farm he loved so much.
Joseph was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the 71-year-old argued the 45-plus years he lived in Atlantic Beach made him as close to a local as you could get without being one.
Few knew he was once an English teacher, a graduate of the University of New York. Few also knew how much he worked for the country and the community. Rather, he was known for the fine homes he designed and built, remodeled and painted. The talented men and the crews he worked with dedicated their skills to creating homes for many Carteret County families.
Joe loved Carteret County, the locals and the transplants, the marsh and the shores, the sunrises and sunsets.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Tarascio; son, Todd Ferrell; sister, Cynthia Tarascio; and a particular bunch of locals he cared so much for.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jennie Mannetta and Vincent Tarascio.
The family is in the process of creating an interactive memorial to Joe on his Facebook page at facebook.com/joe.tarascio.355. Please visit and include your pictures, videos and comments about Joe. He touched so many of you.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City and Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
