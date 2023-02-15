Anna Conroy, Morehead City
Anna Conroy, 77, of Morehead City passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Louis Vaughan Jr., Havelock
Louis Vaughan Jr., 85, of Havelock, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Donald Ferguson, Grantsboro
Donald Lee Ferguson, 69, of Grantsboro, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time, Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
PAUL ELLIS BLAND JR., Mill Creek
Paul Ellis Bland Jr., 64, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Service details to be announced. Paul was born on June 22, 1958, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to Paul and Elna Bland.
MARY LORRAINE MACDONALD, Morehead City
Mary Lorraine MacDonald, 96, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RICHARD JOSEPH BUSECK, Morehead City
Richard Joseph Buseck, 66, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 19th at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
VIRGINIA SPIVEY CANNON, Broad Creek
Virginia Spivey Cannon, 73, of Broad Creek, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 17th at Broad Creek Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Bratton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.