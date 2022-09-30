Cathy Jo Craft, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home.
Cathy was born on November 20, 1949, in Cook County, Illinois, to the late Peter and Irngard Brucher. She was formerly from Basalt, Colorado where she met her husband, Carlton Craft Jr. They were both accomplished skiers, but became tired of the late May snowfalls and moved to Beaufort, North Carolina during the mid-1980’s. They especially enjoyed boating and beach combing on the Crystal Coast. During her time in North Carolina, she was a manager at the Emerald Isle Water Corporation where she worked until her retirement.
Cathy was particularly devoted to The National Audubon Society dedicated to conservation of birds and their habitats. Although she devoted herself to many causes, her passion also lay in the rescue and care of homeless cats. Cathy will be remembered as a kind, generous soul, and loving wife whose positive outlook always included, “It’s a good day to have a good day!”
She is survived by her husband, Carlton W. Craft Jr. of the home; brother, Glenn Brucher and wife Christine of Wellington, Colorado; sister-in-law, Peggy McFarland of Monson, MA; brother-in-law, Bill Craft of Enfield, CT; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Colette Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue, 1550 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort NC 28516 or the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
