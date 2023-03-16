John Coke Smith Jr. “Jack”, 73, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
He was born in Durham, NC on July 30, 1949, to the late John Coke Smith and Ruth Horton Smith.
Jack is survived by his wife, Terri Batten Smith; daughter, Tara Harris (Jay); son, Chad Smith; and his grandchildren, Braelyn and Tate Harris, and Tessa and Tenley Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Kitty Williams and several nieces and nephews, cousins and so many wonderful friends.
Jack graduated from Durham High School in 1967. Thereafter, he went post graduate to Hargrave Military Academy. He and Terri were high school sweethearts and have been married for over 52 years. They moved to Blowing Rock early in their marriage where he graduated with a B.A. Degree in Industrial Arts from Appalachian State University. After a number of years in outside sales and management in the roofing industry, Jack ventured out and began his own company. He moved his family to Roanoke, Virginia in 1987 where he was owner and president of Insulation Systems Inc. of Virginia. He eventually opened a second branch in Virginia Beach. After nearly 18 successful years in commercial roofing, Jack sold his company and began building their retirement home at Emerald Isle. He and Terri moved there permanently in 2018 and have enjoyed retirement with friends and family and the coastal life.
A celebration of his life will be held at Emerald Isle Baptist Church at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 27th. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
We will miss him dearly but find comfort in knowing he is pain free and singing sweet beach music with our heavenly Father.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Emerald Plantation Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.