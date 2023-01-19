Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 21st at Munden Funeral Home.
Hulda was born on April 8, 1940, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Willie and Elizabeth Garner. She worked various jobs over the years, but her biggest priority and honor was her role as a mother and homemaker. She loved her family dearly and was always happy to provide for their needs. Her specialty in the kitchen was her cheese biscuits, which were enjoyed by all who had the pleasure of tasting them.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughters, Darlene Lewis (Gary) of Glens St. Mary, FL, Sherilene Melke (Richard) of Beaufort, and Connie Penny of Beaufort; son, Alan Ray Penny (Denise) of Beaufort; brothers, Larry Garner (Betty) of Morehead City, Terry Garner (Velma) of Broad Creek; grandchildren, Amy Lewis, Aaron Penny, Joshua Melke, Zach Lewis, and Matthew Melke; step-grandchildren, Mark O'Brien, Steven Bosivert, and Josh Bosivert; and great-grandchildren, Aurora, Ariel, Elizabeth, Brayden, Colton, Kylee, Lily, Casey, Wynter, Coral, Eisen, and Kian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Penny, in February of 2022; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jeffrey Jolly; and grandson, Corey Penny.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
