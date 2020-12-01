Joyce Faye Forrest Hidey, 74 of Archdale, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her son's home.
Her memorial service is at noon Friday in Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro with the Rev. Samuel K. Hicks officiating.
Ms. Hidey was born April 19, 1946, the daughter of William and Letha Rouse Forrest. She had a very giving heart and was a bus driver and drove for Greyhound, the Lansing Public Schools in Michigan and the Greensboro Transit Authority.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy Brown, Yvonne and husband Nick Ellena Wheeler, Yvette Marshall and Dustin Hidey; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Connie Ray and wife Barbara Forrest.
Arrangements are by Pugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.