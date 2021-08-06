Martin L. Reid, 77, of Virginia Beach, Va., died Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
A celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.
Martin was born in Morehead City, NC to the late Robert and Natalie Willis Reid. He served in the U.S. Air Force for over 22 years and went on to work as a Master Mechanic at Norfolk Naval Air Station’s Public Works Department. Martin was a member of Church of the Ascension and enjoyed spending time with and caring for his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Theresa Reid; sons, James and John Reid of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, Vicki Reid; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; twin brother, James Reid (Connie); sisters, Jerri Walters and Barbara Bruno (Joe); and a host of other family and friends.
He was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Reid.
Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
