Irma Fey Willis McCabe, 53, of Raleigh, formerly of Mill Creek, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home.
Her private graveside service will be held at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Drew Guthrie officiating.
She is survived by her stepfather, who she called “dad,” Ira T. Guthrie of Broad Creek; sisters, Marilyn W. Guthrie and husband Andrew of Broad Creek and April Guthrie of Raleigh; brothers, John A. Willis and significant other Edith Raub of Mill Creek and Melton Guthrie of Tabor City; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Guthrie of Mill Creek; father, John Willis of Broad Creek; brother, George Thomas Guthrie of Mill Creek; nephew, Brayden Guthrie of Mill Creek; maternal grandparents, Melton Duffy and Leola Currier Arnold of Mill Creek; paternal grandparents, George Garland and Marietta Adams Willis of Broad Creek; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irma’s memory to the Living Free Program for Addiction Recovery at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3448 Mill Creek Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
