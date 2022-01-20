Edna Whitt Chappell, 101, Harkers Island, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at First Reformed United Church of Christ in Burlington at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27th. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be a service at Harkers Island Methodist Church at a later date.
Ms. Chappell was born in Burlington, North Carolina, on September 26, 1920, to the late Samuel and Ossie Whitt. She grew up in Burlington with her sister, Helen. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1937 where she was a member of the Glee Club, French Club and Class Treasurer. She later met the love of her life, James Allen “Jimmie” Chappell, and the two were married in 1943. They had two children, Dawn and Jerry. Edna was an active member of First Reformed United Church of Christ and served as Worthy Matron for the Order of Eastern Star in Burlington. She also worked as a bookkeeper for many years, working for Holt Hosiery, Burlington Tire Company and United Sprinkler Company. Jimmie and Edna celebrated 52 years of marriage until his passing in 1995.
The Chappells had owned a vacation home on Harker’s Island in the late 1950s for a number of years, and spent many summers there with their family, including Edna’s sister and niece, Nancy. They loved the little island so much that they decided to return in 1994 as full-time residents, and Edna has lived there ever since, where she attended Harkers Island Methodist Church, enjoyed gardening and spending time outside, as well as cooking enormous meals for family every time they came to visit.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Pickett of Harkers Island; son, Jerry Chappell and wife Cathy of Burlington; grandchildren, Anita Mummert and husband Ken of Wake Forest, Josh Chappell and wife Kelly of Burlington, Clint Chappell and wife Alexandra of Burlington, Sam Pickett and wife Cecily of Beaufort; niece, Nancy Watson of Muncie, IN; along with 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Turner of Burlington.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.