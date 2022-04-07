Frizzelle “Freeze” Wallace, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 Wednesday at the Church.
Frizzelle received his education through the Carteret County school system and later went on to become a commercial fisherman in Louisiana; a job that he enjoyed and remained gainfully employed at for well over twenty years. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending his Sundays watching them play.
Frizzelle was a dedicated and loving father, brother, uncle, son, grandfather and friend to all that knew him.
He is survived by his three daughters, Venitae Wallace of Beaufort; Veronica Stewart and husband, Christopher of Durham; Suzette Wallace of Hubert; mother, Oliva Taylor of Virginia Beach, VA; six grandchildren: Arthur Tate Jr and wife Alayja., Shakim Harris, Octavia Jones, Tamani Hester, Zaine Wallace, Christopher Stewart Jr.; great granddaughter, Zuri Tate; four brothers, Claude Wallace and wife, Hilda of Beaufort; Jeffrey Taylor of Morehead City; Hubert Wallace and wife, Lorraine of Morgan City, LA; William Simmons and wife, Margaret Ann of Beaufort; three sisters, Judy Dore of Virginia Beach, VA; Kathleen McDonald and husband, Curtis of Beaufort; Betty Ann Taylor of Havelock.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Wallace; two brothers, Tommie Wallace and James Collins; sister, Juanita Simmons.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
