William Kirk Mical, 60, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
To accommodate COVID-19 guidelines, a family-only funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of First Presbyterian Church of Monroe. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.
He was born March 3, 1960, in Union County to the late David W. and Margaret Knight Mical. Kirk was a boat captain and fished commercially and recreationally. Fishing was a passion for him. The water was his happy place, whether it be the ocean or his much loved Neuse River. He loved people and will always be remembered for his colorful stories and bigger than life personality.
Mr. Mical is survived by his daughter, Hannah Babatunde and husband Duran of Wilmington; sister, Judith Rogers and husband Jeff of Indian Trail; grandson, Oliver Babatunde of Wilmington; niece, Katelyn Cox of Charlotte; and nephew, Camden Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Liver Foundation online at liverfoundation.org or The National Kidney Foundation online at kidney.org.
Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
