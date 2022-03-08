Kristopher N. Lewis, 52, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday March 1,2022.
Kristopher's memorial will be held at Bogue Banks Baptist Church in Atlantic Beach at a later date.
God called our amazing, gentle, beautiful blue-eyed son, Kristopher Neil Lewis of Beaufort, Home to be with Him on March 1, 2022 the day before his 52nd birthday.
Kris graduated from Apex Senior High School in Apex, NC and went onto graduate from ECU with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. From a very early age he always said he wanted to be a scientist, and went on to fulfilll his dream.
He moved to San Diego, California with three of his work friends to start up a new company with Cardinal Health, where he resided for a number of years. In time he decided it was time to head back home to be closer to family on the Crystal Coast of NC. Kris was a master diver and spent time with Olympus Divers working with them and new divers. He also spent a number of years working with the N.C. Aquarium at PKS and could be seen in the shark tank during feeding time and also in the tank dressed with others in their Santa suits for the Christmas shows. Kris also worked with Marine fisheries in Morehead City and NOAA in Beaufort, NC.
Kris is survived by his mother, Ann O'Brien; his father, Tommy Lewis of High Point, NC; his brother, Scott Lewis and his sister, Kelly. Kris is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Daris O'Brien of Salter Path and was the apple of her eye being her first born grandchild, his Aunt Karen O'Brien DeHosse (Pierre) and his cousins: Kaylyn Grace (Andy), Andrew, and MacKay, along with his lifelong Best Friend, Cody Mabe of High Point, NC.
Kristopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sonny O'Brien and his paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
