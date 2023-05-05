Joseph Donald “Don” Benton, 89, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on May 1, 2023, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
His memorial service will be held at 2 pm., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. Services will also be held in Georgia at the Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, Georgia 30060, on May 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the chapel, followed by a full military honors burial at the on-site cemetery.
Don was born on October 30, 1933, in LaGrange, Georgia, to the late Joseph Edwin and Sara Voncille Benton. Following graduation from O’Keefe High, Atlanta, GA, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served honorably more than 20 years as a decorated Fighter, Test and Training Pilot with FITRON 84, 174 and 11. After his retirement, he received a BA degree from Old Dominion University. He loved the Lord and was a long-time member of the Tyner Church of Christ in Chattanooga, TN. Don also loved music and could often be found on the dance floor showing off his moves.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina L. Mastascusa of Raleigh and Michelle L. Benton of Newport; beloved brother William T. Benton and wife Kay of Alpharetta, GA; and his nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. All are welcome and online condolences accepted online at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
