Terry Gillikin, 81, of Otway, passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
His graveside service wis at 2 p.m. Monday at Carteret Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Jack Mumford of Otway Christian Church.
Terry was a member of Otway Christian Church. He had a long career working on dredge boats and was a Free Mason.
Terry is survived by his wife, Betty Gillikin of the home; sons, Craig Gillikin and his wife Dawna and Jody Gillikin and his wife Stacy all of Williston; grandson, Colby Gillikin of Williston; stepgrandson, Braxton Goodwin II and his wife Krista of Gloucester; stepgreat-grandchildren, Alison, Brittany, April and Braxton III, all of Gloucester; and sister, Trudy Parker and her husband Lynwood of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Bernice Gillikin; grandson, Adam Craig Gillikin; sister Gloria Gillikin; and infant brother, Elvin Gillikin.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Terry’s name can be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org
(Paid obituary)
