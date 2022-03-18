Delores H. Sawyer, 82, of Morehead City, and formerly of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Delores was born on June 8, 1939, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late George and Nell Hilton. She grew up in Jacksonville, NC where she graduated from Jacksonville High School. In her late teen years, she spent quite a bit of time in the Atlantic Beach area where she spent time with family and friends shagging at the famous Atlantic Beach Circle. After high school she married Rodney B Sawyer and they moved to Raleigh. Delores loved being in the kitchen creating delicious meals. Her creativity extended to beautiful crafts, painting, and numerous sewing projects. she enjoyed and took great delight in spending time in her garden. She was a founding member of the Greenbriar Garden Club.
She was known as Dee to family and friends from Key Largo, Florida; Morehead City and Atlantic Beach, North Carolina; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Indianapolis, Indiana. Anyone lucky enough to meet her as she traveled the globe. From first glance to last call, a marvelous lady who loved life, enjoyed every moment to the fullest and was more than happy to invite anyone around her to share in the good times. She was as much at home at a formal dinner party in a ballgown as she was frying seafood in her own kitchen. Wherever she was, and whoever she was with, she was having fun and she made sure everyone around her was as well.
Delores is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Rodney B Sawyer of the home; sons, Michael Sawyer and wife Johni of Sewell, NJ, Robert Sawyer of Los Angeles, CA, and Jeff Sawyer and wife Kathy of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren, Kaitlin Hanson, Anais Grace Sawyer, Christopher Sawyer, Michael Rodney Sawyer and Paige Hilton Sawyer. In addition, she is survived by her nieces, Cindy Barber and family, Lisa Shiffert and family, Kim Belknap and family, Donna Northrup and family, Angie Morris and family, all of Jacksonville NC, and Kim Hoffman and family of Texas; and nephew, Brian Sheppard and family of Arapahoe, NC
She was preceded in death by her father, George Hilton; mother, Nell Singleton Hilton; and sisters, Patsy Autry and Nancy Taylor.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
