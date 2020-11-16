Ralph W. Adams, 70, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Ralph was born June 4, 1950, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Ralph and Lorraine Adams. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. His dedication and hard work were evident in his work history, and he was employed with the Pepsi Cola Co. for 20 years and more recently with Ready Mixed Concrete for another 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed being a member of the Crystal Coast Radio Control Club, where he and fellow members maneuvered the radio control flying of various model airplanes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Adams of the home; daughter, Stephanie Adams and husband Brian West of Havelock; grandson, Xander West; and furry puppy, Baby Girl “Rosie.”
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
