Ivey James “I.J.” Hunter, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church officiated by Pastor James Chadwick.
IJ was born on July 20, 1950, as the youngest of eleven children. He was the proud owner of I.J. Hunter Construction Company and co-owner of The Harbor Master Inc.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sally M. Hunter; and dearest fur babies Junior, Velvet, and Button of Morehead City; sister Jeanette Deibert and husband Glenn of Stedman; brother, Jack Hunter of Morehead City; sister Alice Hardesty of Mill Creek; sister-in-law Kay Hunter of Morehead City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Lilly Hunter; sisters, Barbara Jean Hunter, Edna Glancy, June Smith, Shirley Hunter, Hazel Hardesty, Eunice Browning; and brother, Troy “Buddy” Hunter, Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at 1-877-272-6226; PAWS at 5042 Mattie Street, Morehead City, NC, 28557; or Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 249, Newport, NC, 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
