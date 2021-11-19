Jason Thomas McDougald Jr., 79, of Newport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care, surrounded by his family and friends.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior. His graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. For those unable to attend, the funeral service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Jason was born to Jason and Elsie McDougald in Bradshaw, West Virginia on July 16, 1942. He married the love of his life, Rita Kellum McDougald whom he was with for 53 years.
Jason is a retired Master Sergeant who retired after serving 22 years and 6 months in the United States Marine Corp. He received a Purple Heart in July 1969, after being wounded by an incoming mortar round. He also worked in Civil Service for 25 years where he was a Supervisor for the Transportation Department at Cherry Point. He developed many lifelong friendships with his co-workers. Anyone that needed prayer went to Jason because he was a prayer warrior!
One of his greatest blessings were his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Jason is survived by his wife, Rita McDougald; son, Jason McDougald III and his wife Christy; and daughters, Tammy Sue McDougald Costantino and Gloria Ann McDougald. His grandchildren who lovingly called him Papa, granddaughters, Sabrina Adams and husband Tony, Chelsey McDougald, Whitney Payne, and Summer Benfield and husband Daniel; grandsons, Steven Michael Kirkpatrick, Dalton Whitener and wife Itzy, and Hunter Kale and fiancé Angela; great-granddaughter, Alaina Adams, Sophia Benfield, Brayleigh Richardson, Paris Whitener, and Adeleide Whitener; great-grandsons, Caleb Jason Benfield, Ethan Adams, and Daylen Catalan. His siblings, Gloria Chapin, Shirley King, Irene McCracklin, Jasper McDougald and wife Linda, and Dori Sparks and husband Dallas. Along with a number of special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Luther and J.D.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
