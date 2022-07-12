Jean Engelhard, Morehead City
Jean Rebecca Engelhard, 82, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at PruittHealth-Sea Level. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Gregory Dudley Jr., Davis
Gregory Dudley Jr., 32, of Davis, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MARY LOU STOLLINGS, Newport
Mary Lou Stollings, 75, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
