Lois Matthews
Lois Matthews, 89, passed away Sunday, June 25, at her home in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Leslie Pake, Bettie
Leslie Pake, 66, of Bettie, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Patricia Finch, Beaufort
Patricia Beers Finch, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The family will privately celebrate Patricia's life, and in keeping with her spirit, lobsters will be enjoyed. She was born in Hartford, CT, and later resided in Groton, CT; Mystic, CT before finally settling in the seaside town of Beaufort, NC. Patricia took great pride in her New England roots and cherished her Irish heritage.
JANICE FERRIER, Newport
Janice Ferrier, 70, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
KENNETH DOUGLAS MCKENZIE, Peletier
Kenneth Douglas McKenzie, 76, of Peletier, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.