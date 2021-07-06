Patricia Meyer Bradley, 88, passed away at her home in Pine Knoll Shores, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Her family was with her.
At Pat's request there will be no service but the family will celebrate her life forever. Her earthly body was broken but through faith and the grace of Jesus Christ, she will live forever in peace throughout eternity. Thanks be to God.
Pat was born Dec. 23, 1932 to George and Louise Meyer of Freehold, N.J. She was the oldest of four children and is survived by two brothers, George and Glenn Meyer of New Jersey.
She spent her childhood on the coast of New Jersey. When her family moved to North Carolina, Pat met her future husband of 64 years, Bob Bradley of Smithfield.
In 1981, Pat and Bob made their forever home in Pine Knoll Shores. Pat spent her adult years caring for her children, her parents, her husband, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her many friends. Pat loved reading, gardening, shelling, playing bridge, cooking and worshiping God. Her warmth, nonjudgmental attitude and witty comments will be missed as well as her homemade bread and brownies.
Pat is survived by her children, Lynn and Danny Powell of Smithfield, Pam Bradley of Pine Knoll Shores, Adrian Boe and Richard Smith of Beaufort and adopted daughter, Reva Grantham of Savannah, Ga.; her grandchildren, Brad Anderson, Andreas Boe, Gray Morris and Johanna Boe; and great-grandchildren, Zane, Emma, Aileen, Rowan and Grayson.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary Meyer; and her grandson, Phillip Anderson.
Memorial donations can be made to One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service of Beaufort.
