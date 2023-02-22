Wilhelmina Foster, Beaufort
Wilhelmina "Willi" Foster, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Karen Dawn Browning, Harkers Island
Karen Dawn Browning, 42, of Harkers Island, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ANNA MURDOCH STEWART, Morehead City
Anna Murdoch Stewart, 73, of Morehead City, NC passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by her family. Anna battled cancer since November 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 28th at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, NC.
LINWOOD LEE ARNOLD SR., Morehead City
Linwood Lee Arnold Sr., 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 25th at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Pastor Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
SUSAN WILLIS SALTER, Atlantic
Susan Willis Salter, 73, of Atlantic, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 23rd at Sea Level Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce and Rev. Paul Harris.
