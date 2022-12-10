Wayne Harvin, Beaufort
Wayne Harvin, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LONNIE PAUL HENDERSON, Morehead City
Lonnie Paul Henderson, 93, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NANCY K. SCHRUM, Pine Knoll Shores
Nancy K. Schrum, 93, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
KIMBERLY SUE GUYTON, Beaufort
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
BENJAMIN LEE WALKER, Newport
Benjamin Lee Walker, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17th at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City, officiated by The Reverend Dr. John Pollock. Full obituary forthcoming.
GLENDA WILLIS EATON, Morehead City
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
WILLIAM SMITH NEILL, New Bern
William Smith Neill, 78, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
