Johnise Hardesty Koonce, 82, of New Bern, formerly of Carteret County, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Bern.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Core Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bryan Lassiter and the Rev. Michael Toler. Interment will follow at the Core Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Lou Gray of New Bern and Lee Ann Allen and Dawn Davis, both of Louisburg; sons, Timmy Koonce of Trenton and Danny Koonce of Kinston; sister, Geneva Boswell of Greensboro; a niece; a nephew; grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, B.C. Gray Jr.; and second husband, G.T. Koonce Jr.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Cedar Island United Methodist Church, 2943 Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520, or Cedar Island Fire Department, 2208 Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
