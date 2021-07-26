Margaret “Margie” Shine, 60, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Munden Funeral Home. A graveside services will take place Monday, Aug. 2 at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Penn.
Margaret or Margie as she was most fondly known was born on January 25, 1961, in Miroslawiec, Poland to the late Stanislaw and Paulina Piwowarski. In 1966, she and her family moved to the United States where she grew up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. It was there that she married William Shine in 1983. They made their way to the Crystal Coast where they have lived for 21 years in Carteret County.
Margie was a familiar face to so many in our community through her work at Walmart where she was a cashier. Margie’s dedication to her community and the support of military Veterans was evident through her life membership of Newport VFW Post 8986 and Newport Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her loving husband, MGYSGT William J. Shine (USMC, Retired) of the home; sons, SSGT Michael Patrick Shine and wife Samantha who are stationed in Republic, Missouri, William John Shine of Washington Court House, Ohio, and Christopher James Shine of Hubert, North Carolina; brother, Zigmunt Piwowarski and wife Barbara of Somis, California; and grandchildren, Paisley Shine and Aleksander Shine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jan and Bogdan Piwowarski.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newport VFW Post 8986 at 1316 Hibbs Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.