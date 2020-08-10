Roy “Carl” Abee III, 69, of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
The family is having a private service in his remembrance.
He was born Oct. 13, 1950, in Greenville, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He played Little League
baseball and attained the rank of Life Scout in the Boy Scouts. He began a lifelong passion for hunting,
fishing and camping at age 12. Roy graduated in 1968 from J.H. Rose High School. Hrew up at Atlantic
Beach on The Circle and spent many days enjoying the outdoors in eastern North Carolina. He attended Chowan
College for two years, then transferred to East Carolina University. He was drafted into U.S. Army in 1971 and served as a personnel specialist E-5 in Columbia, S.C., for to years. He returned to ECU, then moved to Jackson Hole, Wyo. His love for Jackson Hole provided so many of his favorite views of the Grand Tetons. His
love for the ocean, sounds and rivers of eastern North Carolina initiated his return back home. His favorite places
included the Outer Banks, especially Ocracoke and Hatteras, as well as Pamlico Sound and Mattamuskeet Lake. Waterfowling was truly his passion, as well as his love for golden retrievers, and his best friend “Feather.” He moved to New Bern and married Ann Pate Blythe in 1977.
He had three children, Carla, Tracie and Christopher, who were the loves of his life. He divorced in 1998 and retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in 1999 as a weapons specialist after suffering a heart attack. He moved to Emerald Isle with his
children in 2003 and has enjoyed spending many hours together with them doing what he liked best.
All three have developed the same passion for the outdoors. All made it to Jackson Hole together finally
in 2017 - a dream he had to get them to see the Tetons. His legacy will forever live on through his children
and grandsons.
He is survived by his daughters Carla Blythe Abee and Tracie Abee Lancaster and her husband Brett Lancaster; son, Christopher Carl Abee and wife Lauren D. Abee; and grandsons, Wake Everett Lancaster and Wilder Davis Abee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Mattamuskeet Wildlife Refuge online at coastalwildliferefuge.com via the donate tab, description note “Carl Abee,” or the Snake River Fund in Jackson Hole, Wyo., online at cfjh.iphiview.com/cfjh/ via the donate tab and choose Snake River Fund and comment at checkout "Carl Abee.”
His family would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
