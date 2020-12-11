Francis Michael Keim Sr., 78, of Stella, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
His graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. Pastoral Associate Wojciech Chudziah will be officiating.
Mr. Keim served in the U.S. Navy, and he was a Vietnam veteran, serving as an officer in the Mobile Riverine Assault Force. He was a pharmaceutical chemist and lab director. He worked and retired from the West Co. in Phoenixville, Pa., and Stelmi Closure Co. of Granville, France.
He is survived by his wif,; Linda Edwards Keim of the home; and three sons, Col. Gary F. Keim and wife Christine, Francis Michael Keim Jr. and wife Lydia Maria of Lovettsville, Va., and Kenneth A. Keim of Stella
Mr. Keim was preceded by his parents; Francis Joseph and Olga Tesla Keim.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro has been entrusted by the family to take care of funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
