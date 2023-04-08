U.S. ARMY STAFF SGT. JOSHUA CALEB GORE, Morehead City
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua "Caleb" Gore, 25, of Morehead City, NC, was among nine soldiers killed during a military training exercise Wednesday night, March 29, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Joshua Caleb Gore was born on July 6, 1997, in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Frederick Oglesby, Beaufort
Frederick E. Oglesby 82, of Beaufort passed away Friday April 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Josephine "Jo" Prytherch, Beaufort
Josephine “Jo” R. Prytherch, 85, of Beaufort, passed away at Brookdale in Morehead City. Jo worked as a school teacher, before her career as an International Account Executive with AT&T. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beaufort, NC.
ANGELA WILLIAMS DAVIS, Morehead City
Angela Williams Davis, 61, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Angela was born on May 17, 1961, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late John and Arnette Williams.
IRIS F. RICEMorehead City
Iris F. Rice, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15th at First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.