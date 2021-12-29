Jimmy Donald Lairson, “Aflac” ,77, of Emerald Isle, passed away Monday, Dec. 27,2021 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30,2021 at 11:30 AM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Pastor Gail Leaphart officiating. Burial will follow at the Mills Family Cemetery in Trenton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born April 26,1944 in Burlington, NC, a son to the late Jerry and Pauline Watson Lairson.
Jim faithfully served his country in the US Navy and then began a career in the car business as the owner and operator of a car wholesale company. After his retirement he was always seen near water fishing with his friends and family.
He is survived by son, Jimmy Dean Lairson (Heather) of Wendell; grandchildren, Jordan Lairson (Katie), Jessi Lairson, and Caraline Laffler; and great grandchildren, Bailey and Alexa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Mills Lairson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.