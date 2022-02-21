Cynthia “Cindy” Russell Willis, 64, of Bogue, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home. One of the sweetest and most innocent ladies you could ever meet has graduated to her heavenly home. With her health failing, Cindy remained an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Church of God of Prophecy Church, officiated by Pastor Marvin Brisson. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at the Russell Cemetery.
Cindy had the gift of teaching, after obtaining her master’s degree, she went on to teach special need children for 30 years in Onslow County where she impacted numerous lives. She married her husband, Wayne Willis, on December 16, 1995, and they were blessed with 27 years together. The church family will agree that if there has ever been a person that is worthy of the old saying, "Earth’s loss is Heaven’s gain" it could be said of Cindy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Chyna Willis; son, Aaron Willis; brothers, Glenn Russell (Gwynn), Mitchell Merrill (Becky Russell), Sammy Russell (Barabra); brother-in-law, Terry McKee of Waynesville; and loving nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Katie Russell and her sister, Susan McKee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, 5388 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
