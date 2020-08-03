Capt. David Styron, 72, of Straits, passed peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Griffin. Please help the funeral home adhere to state and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing during the services.
David was born July 13, 1948, in Morehead City to Monna Jean and Warren Lorenzo Styron. As a young man, David loved running the docks of the family business, the Morehead City Yacht Basin. There he would witness young captains approaching the dock on beautiful yachts and sport fishing boats. Captured by the adventurous lifestyle, it became David’s ambition. After fulfilling his obligation with the U.S. Coast Guard, he began to pursue his dream job, delivering boats for Hatteras Yacht Co. Spanning a 25-year career, his deliveries took him from Bar Harbor, Maine, to Orange Beach, Ala.
David then began captaining private yachts. These travels took him from the Caribbean waters, summers in Morehead City and winters in West Palm Beach, Fla. He always said his favorite private employment was with the Brody family from Kinston.
David eventually opened his business in 1996. He owned and operated Sign Central for 17 years until the economy crashed. He closed his shop in 2013. After retirement, fishing and woodworking were his fulltime passions. If he wasn’t on the water, he was in his workshop creating another beautiful project.
If you ever had the pleasure of knowing David, you witnessed a loving, kind, caring and gentle man; one that was always on call to help anyone.
David surrounded himself with genuine, true friends that reflected his same values. He had so many friends and so many memories of good times, like the road trip to California with Charlie Piner and John Doyle, the fishing trips with Jeff Gaskill and Mike Holleman, the boat building guidance from Mike Fonville, surfing with George Lott, Buddy P., and Tom and Bill Roach, delivering yachts and woodworking projects with Cliff Mason, overseeing Rich and Justine with building the raccoon enclosure and the day George Norris and David met 48 years ago in the old Atlantic Beach Surf Shop that led to a close, forever friendship, full of cherished memories.
It is worthy of noting the bond David had with Gary Gooding. David often referred to him as his brother. Gary was by Mr. David’s side throughout his last journey and was at his side with Patsy when the journey peacefully came to an end.
David is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; son, Brad Styron of Hawaii; mother, Monna Jean Edwards; and sisters, Linda Cornwall and husband Kenneth Cornwall of Newport and Paula Griffin and husband William Griffin of Oak Island; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the servive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Ellen Goodwin, Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
