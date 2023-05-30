William Patrick "Pat" Smith Jr., 78, of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.
Pat and his wife Faye had been married for 52 years, 7 months and 26 days. They lived in New Bern, NC, for the past year and a half, having moved there from Charleston, SC, where he and his wife lived for over forty-three years.
Pat was born in Greenville, SC. His family moved to New Bern, NC, Kinston, NC, and to Worthington, Ohio, where he resided until leaving for the Millersburg Military Academy in Millersburg, KY, where he graduated. While he was there, he played all the brass instruments and traveled with the military band including the dance and marching band. He was later in the United States Air Force. He attended Lenoir Community College and was always taking business classes. He owned Crystal Shores Detail Supply in Charleston, SC, and loved all things car related.
Pat had a beautiful baritone/bass voice and he and his wife sang in church choirs wherever they were. He also would get called to be a guest singer at other churches. He and Faye sang with a group called “Guys and Dolls”. He sang with the Charleston Symphony Singers Guild for several years.
Pat was the past president of the Lions Club in Kinston, Rotary Club, and Christian Businessmen’s Association in Charleston, SC. He was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville, SC.
Pat’s goal in life was to make people happy and always leave them with a smile. He never met a stranger. He had a genuine love for people. He wasn’t afraid to share his love of Christ to anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Garner Smith, of Beaufort, NC, daughter, Melissa Kree Smith of Wilson, NC, grandson, Brandon Lee Walden of New Bern, NC, granddaughter, Katelyn Kree Walden (Chad), and great-grandson Luca William Walden-Gigliotti of Charleston, sister, Sandy Tugwell of Farmville, NC, nephews, Billy Von Schriltz of Atlanta, Mike (Paula) Tugwell of Farmville, niece, Sheri Von Schriltz, of Farmville, great nephew, Michael (Mindi) Tugwell of Farmville, great niece, Catherine Tugwell of Atlantic Beach, brother in law and sister in law Gene and Dianne Garner, and nephew, Joshua Garner of Beaufort. He was also survived by his faithful companion, his labradoodle, Cap’n Sully.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and William Smith Sr.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Old Fort Baptist Church located at 10505 Dorchchester Road Summerville, SC 29485. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 am.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
