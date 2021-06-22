Ava Glancy Scurry, 74, of New Rockford, N.D., was called home Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service was Monday at Evans Funeral Home in Carrington, N.D., officiated by Pastor Rock Loewen.
Ava Glancy Scurry was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Rocky Mount. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Ava enjoyed having coffee at the Westby’s and visiting them when she could. She also enjoyed crafts, music and playing cards. She loved her Bible study and put all her trust in the Lord. Ava enjoyed staying at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford until COVID-19 set in and kept her from seeing her loved ones as often as she would have liked. The home treated her like family, and some even brought their little ones to see her, which always brightened her day.
She is survived by her children, Ginny Pospisil and Melissa of Morehead City and Dottie Doak and Doug of Carrington, N.D.; and her grandson, Lee Pospisil of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by her brother, Bobby Glancy and Nancy of Rocky Mount; special friend, Tony Rademacher; and nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Clarence Glancy; and her little sister, Ginny Glancy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue.
Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.
(Paid obituary)
