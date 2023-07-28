Signa Faye Spence nee Roberts, 82, of Newport, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 30th, at Newport River Primitive Baptist Church, 901 Church Street, Newport, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery, 550 Nine Foot Road, Newport, NC.
Signa Faye lived a life that spoke of her devotion to her religion and faith in God. Her children, grandchildren, and family were the light of her life. She loved hosting heartfelt dinners for special occasions. Her gatherings were filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
Faye touched countless lives during her 41-year teaching career, spanning from kindergarten to middle school. Faye’s passion for language arts and reading made her an exceptional teacher, and she loved all her students dearly.
Beyond the classroom, Faye had a heart for sports, cheering enthusiastically for the N.C. State Wolfpack and the ECU Pirates, unless they were playing against each other. Her dedication to her students extended to all aspects of her life, as she held a special place in her heart for each one she taught throughout her long and fulfilling career.
She is survived by her two children, Julie Spence McKnight, and husband Brian, of Cary, and Will Spence, of Newport; two grandchildren, Lily McKnight and Sarah McKnight; two sisters, Josephine Chapman and husband Walter Chapman (deceased), of Garner, and Sarah Roberts Winberry, and husband David F., of Cedar Point; her brother, Walter D. “Danny” Roberts, Jr., of Newport; two nephews, John C. Roberts and Leah, of Newport and their children, John Marshall and Claire, and Walter D. Roberts, III, and wife Sarah R., of Newport, and their children Ellery and Lila.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter D. Roberts, Sr, and Signa Rose Roberts.
Flowers are welcome or donations to Newport River Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
