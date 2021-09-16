James Henry “Jesse” Abbott, 69, of Havelock, joined the love of his life, the late Susan Beth (Vassilakos) Abbott, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, leaving from his home.
Following cremation, services will be private. The family may hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
He was born on November 4, 1951, in Nashua New Hampshire, the son of the late William H. and Pauline (Pelkey) Abbott. Jesse was a man of many talents who could see things in his mind and then design, develop, and build from those visions. A proud U.S. Army veteran that impressed many with his cooking abilities that continued for many years after his dedicated service. He even opened a restaurant in Hudson, N.H. which now houses Bill Cahill's Super Subs. His family and friends could always count on a great meal from him at home, even a large over buttered bowl of fresh popcorn. He also loved to fish when they lived in Hudson, NH and enjoyed going out on his bass boat.
He was always successful from that restaurant to Abbott Drilling and Blasting to the construction of residential and commercial buildings and the final chapter, “The Tool Box” in Havelock, North Carolina. Over the many years he ran different business in that building including tool rentals, welding, and a U-Haul dealership. From there Jesse designed, built, and sold specialty go-carts, which he branded Kidd Karts. The store also housed “The Computer Doctor” which his late wife Sue started then he and his daughter Dawn continued computer and TV repair until they sold The Tool Box due to his diminishing health.
Upon moving to North Carolina, he started attending NASCAR Cup races going from track to track with his best friend and brother-in-law Bouncer and the “Wagon Master” his son-in-law, Keith. He even drove to the Las Vegas, Nevada track for their first NASCAR race.
He will be truly missed by his daughter, Dawn Lisa (Abbott) Spain and her husband Keith; a brother-in-law, Winfield “Bouncer” Belanger and wife Polly (Bernasconi) of Willsboro, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Katherine (Tina Vassilakos) Smith and husband, Tom, of Hudson, N.H.; and his many nephews and nieces. He is survived by a brother, Thomas; and sisters, Gail, Paula and Donna; plus many in-laws, aunts, cousins, close friends, and an extended loving U.S. Marine Corps family.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Gerald, Michael, and William.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James “Jesse” Abbott to the Humane Society or the American Cancer Society’s, Hope Lodge.
Those wishing to express sympathy may do so with messages on his Facebook page, Jesse Abbott or condolences may be made to the family at mundenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
