Robert “Bob” Phillip Trofa, 73, of Atlantic Beach, formerly of Skippack, Pa., went home to be with his Lord and savior Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate his life at a later time.
Bob was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Ambler, Pa., to the late Angelo and Helen Trofa and honorably served in the U.S. Army for nine years. Bob was a friendly face to many in our community who visited Williams Hardware, where he faithfully worked the past eight years. Anyone who knew Bob had a friend for life.
Bob and his wife Eileen would have been together in marriage for 53 loving years Nov. 11. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Tara Fitzpatrick and husband Brian of Bethlehem, Pa., and Yvette Nusbickel and husband Hank of Quarryville, Pa.; sons, Robert Trofa II and wife Lynn of Pottstown, Pa., and Matthew Trofa and wife Heather of Royersford, Pa.; sister, Mary Ellen Carbo of Virginia; grandchildren, Erica Ramos, Andrew Trofa, Robert Trofa III, Alisha Rosenberg, Michael Rosenberg, Giovanni Trofa, Ethan Amis, Alana Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, Sara Nusbickel and Lauren Nusbickel; great-grandchildren, Callia Trofa, Janiyah Rosenberg, Isla Ramos and Jameson Thompson; and fury friend “Snickers.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Juvenile Diabetes, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
