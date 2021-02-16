Jason P. Gray, 45, of Morehead City, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Cremation has been arranged, and no formal services have been planned at this time.
Jason served in the U.S. Army.
Jason is survived by his mother, Peggy Gray; sister, Linda Barboza, formerly of Virginia Beach; cousins; nephews; uncles; aunts; and maternal grandparents.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Patrick E. Gray; his paternal grandparents; maternal grandfather; three uncles; aunt; and a cousin.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
