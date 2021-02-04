Gilbert Mealer, 70; incomplete Feb 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gilbert Mealer, 70, of Newport, died Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of Jacksonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBusinessman offers reward for information on Emerald Isle break-inWreck in Cape Carteret Thursday results in multiple injuriesAtlantic Beach discusses preparation for I-42 extensionAtlantic Beach PD cancels search for missing womanSheriff’s office arrests 7 after community tips lead to drug bustCarteret County Department of Social Services sees increase in adult wardsSheriff’s office cancels missing person noticeJoint investigation leads to drug arrest of Newport manSchool officials express frustration over governor’s reopening guidanceCarteret County school board gets first look at $3.1M facilities request Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Social media fix? (118)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Follow the money (76)EDITORIAL: Revenge versus leadership will be Biden’s challenge (71)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Repent and ask for forgiveness (58)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Need to Learn and Repent (58)EDITORIAL: President Biden’s speech lacked a grand vision (52)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: They all played a part (49)Murphy condemns violence on Capitol Hill (43)EDITORIAL: Guilt by association is dividing the country (31)EDITORIAL: School choice is a desperate need (29) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.