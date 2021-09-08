Paul Michael Huber, 69, of Havelock, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
A native of Buffalo, NY, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and after leaving Marine Corp he made his home in Carteret and Craven counties.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Amy Guthrie of Beaufort; son, Kevin Huber (Lisa) of Key West, FL; granddaughter, Erin Guthrie; grandsons, Tyler Huber and Lucas Morris; brothers, Kevin, Brian, Scott, Roy, and Bruce; sisters, Sharon and Susan; and his special granddog, Carmella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine Huber; brother, Wayne; and sister, Nancy.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
