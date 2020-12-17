Linda “Penny” Caton Morton, 68 of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service will be at a later date.
Mrs. Morton enjoyed gardening, fishing and family.
She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Morton of the home; daughter, Melissa Collins and husband Roger of Raleigh; son, Chad Morton and wife Charlotte of Cullowhee; two grandchildren, Cassidy Collins of Fayetteville and Roland Morton of Cullowhee; and two brothers, Joe Caton and wife Ellen and Mike Caton and wife Cindy, all of Cape Carteret.
Mrs. Morton is preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Joseph Caton and Janice Caton; and her sister, Barbara Caton.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro, has been entrusted by the family to take care of funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
