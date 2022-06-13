Cora Murray
Cora Murray, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Cora's life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
ROBERT GASKILL, Morehead City
Robert Gaskill, 97 of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Robert will be private per his wishes. He is survived by one niece and various cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mason Gaskill; sister, Katherine Gaskill-Fulcher; brothers, Eugene N. Gaskill Jr. and Paul Norman Gaskill.
SHIRLEY WILSON, Cedar Point
Shirley Kelly Wilson of Cedar Point, N.C., died June 12, 2022 at home. She was born October 5,1936 in Siler City, N.C., the daughter of Clinnie D. & Etta Cole Kelly, both deceased.
CYNTHIA "CINDY" POLLOCK MCCAUSLEY, Newport
Cynthia “Cindy” Pollock McCausley, 69, of Newport, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Parker. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Cynthia was born on March 2, 1953, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Arthur Pollock and Leola Finney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.