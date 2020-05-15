Lura Elizabeth “Betty” Livingston, 94, of Newport, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Due to the serious health issues associated with COVID-19, the family will celebrate her life at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Betty was born Oct. 28, 1925, to Chester and Lura Mann Meares in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Meares family was one of the first settlers of Key West, Fla., and later became one of the early pioneer families to settle in St. Petersburg, Fla. Betty’s mother and father moved to Newport when she was young because her mother was from the area and wanted to be close to her family again.
Betty married William Harry Livingston, the absolute love of her life, in 1946. He was a U.S. Marine Corps pilot that served his country with a very distinguished career of 20 years, retiring as a major. They were happily married for 62 years until Harry died in 2008. Their life was filled with exciting travel, establishing a loving home base in Newport. Over the years, Betty and Harry were blessed with three sons. Betty’s life was centered around her family and St. James Methodist Church. She was also actively involved in the Garden Club of Newport, as well as a Newport Bridge Club.
She is survived by her sons, William H. “Bill” Livingston and his wife Priscilla and David Meares Livingston and his wife Penny, all of Newport, and Chester Lee Livingston of Santa Cruz, Calif.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to St. James United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570, or to the Hospice House of Newport, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
