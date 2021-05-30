Herbert Franklin Page, 84, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Broad Creek Church of God, officiated by the Rev. Robbie Strickland and the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Herbert was born July 25, 1936, in Beulaville to the late William and Lucille Page. He graduated from Swansboro High School, class of 1955, and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Navy. Following the military, he worked as a longshoreman with North Carolina Ports, where he retired after 20 faithful years. Herbert was a hard-working man who always kept busy. Farming intrigued Herbert, so it was a natural step for him to become co-owner and operator with his father-in-law, Elijah Guthrie, of P&G Grain in Morehead City.
His connections in the community span from being on the board of the Farm Bureau, vice chairman of the Carteret County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, town commissioner of Bogue and mayor pro tem of Bogue. His role, civic interest and duty to his community was a commitment that was appreciated by numerous community members over the span of decades.
Herbert’s dedication to the Lord and to his faith were the grounding factor of his legacy. He attended Broad Creek Church of God, where he was happy to share the gifts God blessed him with. One of his most notable accomplishments was humbly serving as the president of Crystal Coast Amphitheater. It was there he produced the powerful dramatization, “Worthy Is the Lamb,” which was a moving and unforgettable experience for those who were blessed to have seen such an inspirational, musical drama, documenting the life of Christ, from his mission to his crucifixion and resurrection.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Guthrie Page of the home; brothers, William Archie Page Jr. and wife Polly Mayo Page, Dewitt D. Page and wife Brenda Taylor Page and Leo Barrington Page Sr. and wife June Taylor Page, all of Ocean; eight nieces; and five nephews.
The family will receive friends from to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be sent to White Oak Elementary School Backpack Friend, 555 W.B. McLean Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.