John T. Capps III, 80, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home.
There will be a memorial service held on February 18, at 7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
John is survived by his wife, Jane K. Capps of Morehead City; brother, Lee Hood Capps of Irvington, VA; sister, Chris Weathers of Florida; sister in law, Barbara Henry of Dunn, NC; and his extended family: Albert Chua, Vinu Satchit, Viju Satchit, Giri Velayatham, Chacko Punnen, and Nabil Ahmed.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
