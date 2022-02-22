Ernest Penny, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 23rd at Munden Funeral Home.
Ernest was born on August 21, 1935, in Richlands, North Carolina, to the late Gladas and Derah Penny. At a young age, their family moved to Newport, and he has resided in Carteret County ever since. Being one of eight children meant he was from a close-knit family where he valued his siblings and the relationships he had with each of them. He married his sweetheart, Hulda, and they had 65 wonderful years together raising their family of 5 children and many grandchildren along the way. In 1960, he began working at Open Grounds Farm where he loved being outdoors and enjoyed his lifelong career. Ernest was a sports enthusiast who loved Carolina Basketball and Atlanta Braves Baseball, if a game was on you could be sure Ernest would be watching.
He is survived by his wife, Hulda Penny of the home; daughters, Darlene Lewis (Gary) of Glens St. Mary, FL, Sherilene Melke (Richard) of Beaufort, Angela Jolly (Jeffrey) of Havelock, and Connie Penny of Beaufort; son, Alan Ray Penny (Denise) of Beaufort; sisters, Nina Gray of Morehead City, Sue Denney of Salisbury, NC, Betty Garner (Larry) of Morehead City, and Faye Penny of Salisbury, NC; brothers, Jimmy Penny of Beaufort and Johnny Penny of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Amy Lewis, Aaron Penny, Joshua Melke, Zach Lewis, and Matthew Melke; and great grandchildren, Ariel, Elizabeth, Brayden, Colton, Kaylee, Lily, Casey and Wynter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Penny and grandson, Corey Penny.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
