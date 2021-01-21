Ellen Gillikin Lawrence, 93, of Otway, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m., Friday at Otway Christian Church, officiated by the Rev. Jack Mumford and the Rev. Merritt Watson. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ellen was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Otway to the late George and Violetta Gillikin and was a 1945 graduate of Smyrna High School. Following school, Ellen worked as a seamstress for Blue Bell for more than 30 faithful years.
Ellen was a dedicated woman of faith. As a lifelong member of Otway Christian Church, she was a deacon emeritus, along with assisting in many other areas of ministry over the years. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, and her talent and attention to detail produced beautiful quilts she was happy to display and share. Baking was another favorite activity for Ellen, and those who received her goodies were always grateful.
She is survived by her daughter, Eileen L. Small of Newport; stepdaughter, Rebecca L. Smith and husband Gerry of Morehead; stepson, Roland D. Lawrence Jr. and wife Lisa of Beaufort; granddaughter, Tanya S. Sewell and husband Thomas of Morehead City; great-grandchildren, Tracy Sewell and Tiffany Sewell, both of Morehead City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas T. Lewis; and second husband, Roland D. Lawrence Sr.; sister, Marie Stafford; and brother, Hiram Gillikin.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Otway Christian Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Ellen Lawrence may be made to Otway Christian Church, 242 Gillikin Road, Beaufort, NC 28516, or to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
